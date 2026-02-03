Arunachal: Bharat Rang Mahotsav Concludes in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, attended the grand finale of the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, India’s premier international theatre festival, at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar on Tuesday.

At the concluding event, the Governor witnessed the theatrical production Nang Sipsong, which marked the culmination of the five-day festival. Addressing the gathering, he described Bharat Rang Mahotsav as an inspiring platform that transcends linguistic, regional, and cultural boundaries, bringing people together through shared artistic experiences.

The Governor said the festival plays a significant role in nurturing young talent by providing opportunities for creative expression, learning, and exposure. He appealed to all stakeholders associated with the Mahotsav to actively promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and the ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Governor said theatre and drama can serve as powerful tools in shaping social consciousness and strengthening national integration. He urged artists and audiences alike to contribute to this collective vision through meaningful engagement with the performing arts.

Calling upon the National School of Drama (NSD) to expand its outreach across Arunachal Pradesh, including remote villages, the Governor observed that theatre has the potential to reinforce unity in diversity and foster social harmony. He expressed hope that future editions of the festival would continue to reflect the everyday challenges faced by common people while offering thoughtful perspectives and dialogue.

The Governor also complimented Chittaranjan Tripathi, Director of the National School of Drama, and his team for their dedication and contribution to the success of the festival.

The event was also addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister for Art and Culture Dasanglu Pul, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and other dignitaries, who highlighted the role of theatre in nurturing creativity, dialogue, and cultural understanding.

Earlier, the Governor was accorded a traditional welcome by Donyi-Polo Regum Re folk artists, reflecting Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage.

The 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, held from January 30 to February 3, 2026, was organised by the National School of Drama in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. According to NSD Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle, five theatrical productions were staged during the festival, involving hundreds of artists from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, and Karnataka.