Arunachal: Bharat Lok Sangeet Utsav Begins in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The third edition of the two-day Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Pradesh Utsav commenced on Wednesday at the Siang festival ground near Raneghat in Pasighat, bringing together a range of folk and classical art forms from across the country.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the East Siang district administration, the festival is being held under the aegis of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. Scheduled from March 25 to 26, the event aims to promote cultural exchange, national integration, and sustainable tourism.

The opening day witnessed performances by various indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh, alongside artists from other parts of India. Folk dances from tribes such as Adi, Puroik, Lisu, Ollo, and Bugun, as well as performances by a cultural team from Tirap district, were presented. The programme also featured Garba from Gujarat and Veerabhadra Kunitha from Karnataka, reflecting a wider representation of Indian cultural traditions.

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Inaugurating the event, MLA Muchu Mithi emphasised the importance of preserving traditional art forms and cultural practices in the face of rapid social change. He noted that customs and artistic expressions passed down through generations form an essential part of identity and should be sustained for future generations.

Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa highlighted the role of such festivals in supporting folk artistes and promoting cultural tourism in the state. Officials stated that the initiative also aims to create economic opportunities for local communities through sustainable tourism activities.

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Among those present were legislators Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Tagom Padung, ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego, and other officials and cultural enthusiasts.

The event concluded with a musical performance by Dr. Delong Padung and his band. Officials said the festival provides a platform for artists to showcase their traditions while encouraging dialogue and appreciation across cultures.