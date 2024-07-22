ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav observed in CHC Kimin



Last Updated: July 22, 2024
1 minute read


KIMIN-  The Department of Women and Child Development in collaboration with the District Administration and Health Department organized “Beti Janmotsav ” under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao  (BBBP)Scheme at Community Health Centre, Kimin on Monday.

While gathering in her welcome & keynote  address, Mrs Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, District ICDS Cell, Yupia in her keynote address  highlighted the programmes under  BBBP scheme and it’s benefits.

She advised the women participants to take advantage of women centric central/state schemes.

“Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a central scheme especially launched to save the girl child and educate them,” she  further added and  exhorted all to report any form of violence against women or girl child even within the family or amongst relatives.

 Also while highlighting provisions under Protection of children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 (POCSO), Domestic Violence Act 2005, DD  Taba added that “Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims,” and urged all to seek assistance from the concern authorities by dialling Child Help Line 1098 which is available for 24×7 as and when required.

Dr Minge Tato Tana, M.O I/C, CHC Balijan also attended the program. Dr. Tana highlighted the importance of breastfeeding, infant care and also dwelt on maintenance of personal hygiene of lactating mothers and Child.

She also briefed about the  importance of timely vaccination of infants  and  other vaccines required in a lifetime.

The program ended with distribution of gift Hampers to the mothers present. Anganwadi workers, Ashas and women from the nearby areas attended the program.

