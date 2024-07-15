Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav held at Balijan

BALIJAN- The Department of Women and Child Development and District Administration Papumpare District in collaboration with the Health Department has organized “Beti Janmotsav” under (BBBP) Scheme at Community Health Centre Balijan on 15th July 2024.

While addressing the gathering in her welcome & keynote address, Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, District ICDS Cell, yupia Papumpare District highlighted the various programmes under BBBP scheme and it’s benefits. She advised the women participants to take advantages of women centric central/state schemes.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao a central scheme is especially launched to save the girl child and educate them, further she exhorted that no form of violence against women or girl child should be tolerated even within their family or relatives.

Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims. She encouraged all to come forward in reporting such incidents to the authorities without any hesitations.

She also highlighted the provisions under Protection of children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 (POCSO), Domestic Violence Act 2005 and urged all to seek assistance from the concern authorities by dialling Child Help Line 1098 which is available for 24×7 as and when required.

Dr Taw Kaku M.O I/C and Dr. Taw Mala MO of CHC Balijan also attended the program. Dr Taw Mala highlighted the Importance of Breastfeeding, caring of child during infant stages and dwelt on maintenance of personal hygiene of lactating mothers and Child.

She also briefed about Importance of timely vaccination of infants for health and their entire life.

The program ended with distribution of gift Hampers to the mothers present.