ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

He said this while launching the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign for Papum Pare district from the DC Conference, Hall Yupia on Tuesday last.

Last Updated: October 3, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

YUPIA- Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu called for data mapping of various girl  child  welfare schemes in Education, WCD and Health department to get an overview of the implementation  of the schemes and its reach to the beneficiaries in the last mile.

He said this while launching the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign for Papum Pare district from the DC Conference, Hall Yupia on Tuesday last.

Also Read- Swachhata Hi Seva organized at Ziro

“This excercise will provide us a ready reference and facilitate necessary interventions wherever the indicators such enrollment  and drop out rates in the schools, registrations under Dulari Kanya, Vidya scheme etc are low,” He added.

Related Articles

DC Chukhu also called for intensified IEC activities on govt initiatives to improve the girl child sex ratio and exhorted the health, WCD, Education and Panchayat Raj departments for convergence on IEC related activities.

DD , ICDS Smt. Aroty Tayeng while highlighting the objectives of the campaign informed that the campaign seeks to prevent ‘gender baised sex selection; ensure survival and protection of the girl child and to ensure education for the girl child.’

She further informed that the District Task Force for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao with DC as chairman; SP,DMO,DDSE, DLSA,AD( Economic s and Statistics),DPDO as members will monitor the implementation of the scheme at the circle level .

Also Read- Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter joins Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Ziro

DMO Dr. Komlin Perme and DDSE T.T.Tara highlighted the girl child oriented schemes under Health and Education department respectively.

DDSE Tara also informed that Papum Pare with four Netaji  Subhash  Chandra Bose  𝙰𝚊𝚠𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚢𝚊 Vidyalaya girls residential schools , one each at Yupia, Nonpu, Sagalee and Mengio has improved the girls enrollment to schools.

PD cum DPDO Bengia Yakar, representative from DLSA  also attended the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: October 3, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal & Norway-based research centre sign pact to survey geothermal energy resources in state

Arunachal & Norway-based research centre sign pact to survey geothermal energy resources in state

Arunachal: Butterfly Walk & Nature Trail Event held at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: Butterfly Walk & Nature Trail Event held at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: 387 dog bite cases under Doimukh block reported during last one year

Arunachal: 387 dog bite cases under Doimukh block reported during last one year

Arunachal: Indian Army’s Vibrant Village Initiatives in East Kameng

Arunachal: Indian Army’s Vibrant Village Initiatives in East Kameng

Arunachal: Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates newly upgraded Tezu airport

Arunachal: Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates newly upgraded Tezu airport

Arunachal: Rationalization of teacher need of the hour

Arunachal: Rationalization of teacher need of the hour

Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha celebrate the passing of women reservation bills

Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha celebrate the passing of women reservation bills

Arunachal: grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar unveiled

Arunachal: grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar unveiled

Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Food Mela held at Tawang 

Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Food Mela held at Tawang 

Arunachal: East Siang reeling under constant power cut, MLA Moyong review the power supply scenario

Arunachal: East Siang reeling under constant power cut, MLA Moyong review the power supply scenario

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button