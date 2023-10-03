Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

YUPIA- Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu called for data mapping of various girl child welfare schemes in Education, WCD and Health department to get an overview of the implementation of the schemes and its reach to the beneficiaries in the last mile.

He said this while launching the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign for Papum Pare district from the DC Conference, Hall Yupia on Tuesday last.

“This excercise will provide us a ready reference and facilitate necessary interventions wherever the indicators such enrollment and drop out rates in the schools, registrations under Dulari Kanya, Vidya scheme etc are low,” He added.

DC Chukhu also called for intensified IEC activities on govt initiatives to improve the girl child sex ratio and exhorted the health, WCD, Education and Panchayat Raj departments for convergence on IEC related activities.

DD , ICDS Smt. Aroty Tayeng while highlighting the objectives of the campaign informed that the campaign seeks to prevent ‘gender baised sex selection; ensure survival and protection of the girl child and to ensure education for the girl child.’

She further informed that the District Task Force for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao with DC as chairman; SP,DMO,DDSE, DLSA,AD( Economic s and Statistics),DPDO as members will monitor the implementation of the scheme at the circle level .

DMO Dr. Komlin Perme and DDSE T.T.Tara highlighted the girl child oriented schemes under Health and Education department respectively.

DDSE Tara also informed that Papum Pare with four Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 𝙰𝚊𝚠𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚢𝚊 Vidyalaya girls residential schools , one each at Yupia, Nonpu, Sagalee and Mengio has improved the girls enrollment to schools.

PD cum DPDO Bengia Yakar, representative from DLSA also attended the meeting.