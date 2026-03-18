Arunachal: Begging Villagers Sign Additional MoU for SUMP PFR

SIANG: Support for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to grow as villagers of Begging village in Siang district signed an additional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, granting consent for the conduct of Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) studies for the project.

According to local representatives, seven additional families recently signed the MoU, indicating their support for the preliminary study of the proposed project.

The development took place under the leadership of Tater Jamoh, Chairman of SUMP Begging, along with Talok Tamuk, Circle Adviser of Nugong Banggo, and Taying Taga, Circle Adviser of Magong Banggo.

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The MoU signing took place in the presence of Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, who witnessed the consent process.

Earlier, the villagers of Begging had signed a similar MoU with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on August 19, 2025, in Itanagar, permitting the conduct of the PFR for the proposed SUMP. The earlier agreement was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, and Adviser Ninong Ering.

At that time, approximately 85 percent of the villagers had expressed consent for the preliminary feasibility study of the project.

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Following the latest MoU signed by seven additional families, local representatives stated that more than 95 percent of the villagers of Begging now support the conduct of the PFR study.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is a major planned infrastructure initiative that includes hydropower generation and other associated benefits such as flood control and regional development. The Pre-Feasibility Report stage is intended to assess the project’s technical viability, environmental considerations, and socio-economic implications before any further planning decisions are taken.

Local leaders noted that the growing support among villagers reflects increasing engagement with the project’s preliminary studies and consultations.