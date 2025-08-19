Arunachal: Begging Village Signs MoU with State Govt to Support Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

SIANG- In a landmark democratic initiative, residents of Begging Village in Siang District today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government, pledging their support for the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister (RD & PR) Ojing Tasing, Advisor to the Minister, Department of Hydro Power Development, Ninong Ering, Chairperson of Siang Upper Multipurpose Development Committee Tamiyo Taga, Commissioner Ankur Garg, the Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, and senior state officials.

The project, declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008, is expected to play a crucial role in India’s water and energy security.

According to officials, with over 85% of Begging village households pledging their irrevocable support, the residents reiterated their commitment towards national development, Arunachal Pradesh’s water security, and a sustainable future for the Siang belt. They also emphasized the project’s importance for the peaceful and prosperous existence of the Adi community.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the strategic necessity of the project, particularly in the wake of dam construction upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Siang) by the upper riparian country. He assured likely project-affected families (PAFs) that they would receive land and property compensation along with a Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) plan prepared in consultation with them.

Mein also stressed that the project could unlock significant hydroelectric potential, fostering economic and social growth in Arunachal Pradesh while creating numerous employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the Northeast.

Minister Ojing Tasing thanked the villagers for their support, noting that the agreement followed similar MoUs signed earlier by Riga and Riew villages in Siang District. He said the support was the outcome of the State Government’s sustained consultative efforts to create awareness about the project and dispel misinformation being spread by certain groups.

Advisor Ninong Ering also extended his gratitude to the villagers for voluntarily extending their wholehearted support to the project, describing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project as a strategic national asset.