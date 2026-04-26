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Arunachal: Beekeeping, Sericulture Training Held in Sille

More than 40 farmers trained in beekeeping and sericulture to boost income generation at Sille farm in East Siang district.

Last Updated: 26/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Beekeeping, Sericulture Training Held in Sille

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Department of Sericulture under the Directorate of Textile and Handicraft recently organised training programmes on beekeeping and promotion of sericulture at the Sericulture Farm in Sille, under Ruksin sub-division in East Siang district.

According to officials, more than 40 farmers participated in the training, including registered beneficiaries and interested individuals from nearby villages such as Remi, Tekang, Ruksin, Sika Tode and Sika Bamin. The programme aimed to provide practical knowledge on bee rearing and silkworm cultivation as potential sources of income.

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Talong Tadeng, Zonal Officer (Zone-II), said that experts provided hands-on training covering various aspects of beekeeping, plantation of host plants for sericulture, silkworm rearing and silk production processes. The initiative focused on equipping farmers with both pre-cocoon and post-cocoon techniques.

Deputy Director of Sericulture Dagmo Riba, while interacting with participants, stated that selected farmers would receive further training and government support, including necessary equipment and plantation inputs to strengthen their activities.

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Officials encouraged farmers to adopt the techniques demonstrated during the programme to generate sustainable income and employment opportunities. They emphasised the role of sericulture and beekeeping in promoting rural livelihoods and diversifying income sources in the region.

The training programme forms part of ongoing efforts by the department to enhance skill development and encourage adoption of allied agricultural activities among farmers in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Last Updated: 26/04/2026
1 minute read
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