Arunachal: Basar POCSO Court Sentences Man to 20 Years Jail

BASAR, March 16: In a significant judgment aimed at reinforcing the strict enforcement of child protection laws, the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Basar has convicted a man in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl.

The court of Mrs Jaweplu Chai, Special Judge (POCSO), Basar, in Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh, delivered the verdict on March 16, 2026, finding the accused Rika Barn guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

According to the judgment, the court sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000. In the event of non-payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

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Court records indicate that the case (BSR/POCSO-05/2023) originated from Basar Police Station FIR No. 31/2023, registered on October 27, 2023. The offences were reported to have taken place between October 20 and 25, 2023.

The accused was arrested on October 28, 2023, and the chargesheet in the case was subsequently filed on December 5, 2023, following the completion of the police investigation.

According to the prosecution, the convict was a relative of the five-year-old victim and had allegedly sexually assaulted the child at Old Bam village during the said period. Authorities stated that the familial relationship allowed the accused easy access to the victim’s residence, which facilitated the commission of the crime.

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Officials noted that the judgment underscores the seriousness with which courts are addressing offences against children under the POCSO Act, which was enacted to provide a robust legal framework for protecting minors from sexual offences.

Authorities also emphasized that public dissemination of such judgments is intended to raise awareness about the legal consequences of crimes against children and to act as a deterrent against potential offenders.

They further highlighted the need for community vigilance and collective responsibility in ensuring the safety and protection of children.