ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Basar POCSO Court Sentences Man to 20 Years Jail

Special POCSO Court in Basar convicts a man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, awarding 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Last Updated: 18/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Basar POCSO Court Sentences Man to 20 Years Jail

BASAR, March 16: In a significant judgment aimed at reinforcing the strict enforcement of child protection laws, the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Basar has convicted a man in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl.

The court of Mrs Jaweplu Chai, Special Judge (POCSO), Basar, in Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh, delivered the verdict on March 16, 2026, finding the accused Rika Barn guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the judgment, the court sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000. In the event of non-payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

Also Read- POCSO Court Awards 20-Year Term in Pasighat Case

Court records indicate that the case (BSR/POCSO-05/2023) originated from Basar Police Station FIR No. 31/2023, registered on October 27, 2023. The offences were reported to have taken place between October 20 and 25, 2023.

The accused was arrested on October 28, 2023, and the chargesheet in the case was subsequently filed on December 5, 2023, following the completion of the police investigation.

According to the prosecution, the convict was a relative of the five-year-old victim and had allegedly sexually assaulted the child at Old Bam village during the said period. Authorities stated that the familial relationship allowed the accused easy access to the victim’s residence, which facilitated the commission of the crime.

Also Read- Special Court in Yupia Convicts Tana Tajik in 2017 POCSO Case

Officials noted that the judgment underscores the seriousness with which courts are addressing offences against children under the POCSO Act, which was enacted to provide a robust legal framework for protecting minors from sexual offences.

Authorities also emphasized that public dissemination of such judgments is intended to raise awareness about the legal consequences of crimes against children and to act as a deterrent against potential offenders.

They further highlighted the need for community vigilance and collective responsibility in ensuring the safety and protection of children.

Tags
Last Updated: 18/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

ACB Arrests PWD Junior Engineer, Driver in Bribe Case

ACB Arrests PWD Junior Engineer, Driver in Bribe Case

Roing Police launched Inter-State Search in Rs1.5 Crore Loan Fraud

Roing Police launched Inter-State Search in Rs1.5 Crore Loan Fraud

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Six Stolen Luxury Vehicles

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Six Stolen Luxury Vehicles

Arunachal: Doimukh Police Crack ₹3.5 Cr Burglary Case

Arunachal: Doimukh Police Crack ₹3.5 Cr Burglary Case

Arunachal: Two Arrested in Frontier Highway Land Scam

Arunachal: Two Arrested in Frontier Highway Land Scam

Arunachal Police Crack Down on UTA Extortion Network

Arunachal: Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

Arunachal: Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

Arunachal: ACB Makes First Arrest in Rs 130-Crore Highway Scam

Arunachal: ACB Makes First Arrest in Rs 130-Crore Highway Scam

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Seize 2 kg Cannabis, One Arrested

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Seize 2 kg Cannabis, One Arrested

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button