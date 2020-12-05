Arunachal: Barnali Doley’s papers not rejected, no case registered- Complainant

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ): The nomination papers filed by Barnali Doley Pai as Paglam Loklung block on a BJP ticket was not rejected during scrutiny on Friday despite complaint that she had enclosed false temporary residential certificate (TRC) and birth certificate issued by Paglam SDO Philip Tayeng, one of the complainants Odeswar Morang told Arunachal24 over telephone on Saturday.

Expressing dismay, he said that Dambuk police under Dambuk Assembly constituency of Lower Diabang Valley district had not registered a case against the SDO for, what he claimed, “tearing off our complaint letter, damaging mobile phones and throwing us out of his office for which a written FIR was lodged with the police station”.

When asked if he had an understanding after the so called suspension of a police constable on duty in SDO office for ill treating them as reported, Morang rubbished it, and claimed that “she is the candidate of local MLA. We would lodge a complaint in this regard with deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer and State Election Commission tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, Paglam residents during a meeting on Saturday expressed strong resentment against physical assault of Morang in SDO office and decided to boycott the elections scheduled for December 22, if justice is not granted to them. A video with villagers shouting ‘we want justice’ slogan and urging the state government to ensure justice to public leader Morang surfaced as proof of their unanimous stand.

Interestingly, the letter addressed to SDO had complained that Bornali is not an Arunchalee while the birth certificate issued by the SDO had mentioned that she was born in 1980 in Keba village while the village was established in 1991.

This was brought to the notice of higher authority of police headquarters here. However, state in-charge president Tarh Tarak, on being apprised of the issue, spoke to Morang over telephone to get a clear picture of the episode while general secretary-cum-Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom said that “anything right is right and wrong is wrong”.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary-cum-spokesman Chera Taya, in a release, relating to the news, said that Barnali, whose father Chandrkanta Doley’s name is enlisted in voters’ list of Amorpur, Sadiya in Assam is not an Arunchalee.

“Facilitating her to file nomination with false temporary residential certificate (TRC) and birth certificate issued by the SDO is not only shocking but reflected true colour of the ruling Bharaitya Janta Party (BJP). This not only violated the existing provisions of Constitution of India, but the unsavory and unbecoming actions of an officer of his stature deserve condemnation from all sensible quarters.

“The present ruling BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu should take bold steps to set right the democratic process and also take the erring officer to task so that none dares to do so in future. The people have been watching such negative messages doing rounds in social media for which the state government is expected to act proactively to send the right message,” Taya added.