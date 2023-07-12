Arunachal: Banned tobacco products seized, shopkeepers fined in Hapoli

ZIRO- A large quantity of cigarettes and other banned tobacco products were seized during a surprise raid in and around educational institutes of Hapoli Township here yesterday.

The raid was part of the routine check to oversee illegal selling of cigarettes and other banned tobacco products under Section 6(B) of COTPA Act 2003 which bans sale of any tobacco products within 100 yards of an educational institution and a punishable offence under Section 24 of the Act entailing a fine of Rs 200. Altogether 24 shops were found violating the Act and a fine of Rs 4800 were realized from them.

The raid was conducted under supervision of Town Magistrate Amina Nabam along with District Programme Officer (NTCP/NVD) Dr. Subu Habung, NTCP social workers and police personnel.

During the raid, defaulting shopkeepers were issued stern warning to desist from selling these banned products and repeater offenders were made to give an undertaking that their Trading License would be seized in case they are found to be selling these banned products again.

Appreciating the efforts of the raid team, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime urged them to remain vigilant and conduct similar raids in and around all the educational institutions of twin Ziro-Hapoli townships to purge the surroundings of the educational institutions from tobacco and other banned substances.