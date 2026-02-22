Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Seize Heroin, Two Arrested

BANDERDEWA: Banderdewa Police seized suspected heroin and arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a targeted operation conducted on February 22, 2026, following specific intelligence inputs about narcotics transportation from Assam.

According to police sources, reliable information was received at around 1:10 pm regarding the movement of narcotic contraband intended for delivery at the Banderdewa market area on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS-07W-0148.

Also Read- Viral Video Sparks Row at Anini Resort in Dibang Valley

Acting swiftly, a police team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, along with SI Koj Tada, Head Constable T. Bomdom and Constable R. Tsering, laid a trap under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

The motorcycle was intercepted at Niya Colony, where two suspects — Shivaji Morang (28) and Sarat Kutum (30), both residents of Bolugaguri in Assam’s Lakhimpur district — were apprehended. During a search, police recovered one blue soap case containing an orangish-coloured powder suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 10.95 grams, from the possession of Shivaji Morang.

Also Read- One Dead, Three Injured in Shi-Yomi Gorge Accident

A case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station vide BDW/PS/C.No. 12/26 under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain possible links to wider drug networks operating across the inter-state border.

Superintendent of Police (ICR Naharlagun) Dr. Nyelam Nega appealed to citizens, particularly the youth, to stay away from drugs and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing credible information about narcotics-related activities. He reiterated that strict action will continue against individuals involved in trafficking and peddling of illegal substances.