Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Seize Heroin and Endangered Species, Arrest Four

ITANAGAR- Banderdewa police arrested four persons and recovered 115 gm heroin and three critically endangered live Gecko lizards from their possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On July 14, 2024, at 0230 hours, Banderdewa Police received reliable information from a source indicating that several individuals were in possession of and planning to deliver narcotic drugs, suspected to be heroin, at Sonajuli village under Banderdewa Police Station.

Accordingly, SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo constituted a team comprising of Insp Kipa Hamak, OC Banderdewa, SI Koj Tada, HC DC Namsa, Ct T Bomdam, Ct R Tsering, and Ct U Gogoi to apprehend the suspect peddlers.

Subsequently, the team rushed to Sonajuli to locate the peddlers. The operation continued throughout the night in the Sonajuli village area. At the morning time, team established the location of the suspect’s house, identified as the residence of Mrinal Chakma.

A search was conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer and independent witnesses, leading to the recovery of 10 soap cases containing orangish-colored powder suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 115.36 grams, hidden inside a grey bag. Additionally, three critically endangered live Gecko lizards were found captured in the hut.

Upon spot examination, Mrinal Chakma disclosed that the drugs and Gecko lizards belonged to Sobha Ranjan Chakma, and Budha Joy Chakma, who had arrived at his house on July 12, 2024, and had been staying there since then.

The accused persons corroborated Mr. Chakma’s statement and accepted ownership of the drugs and critically endangered species.

Accordingly, the police team arrested the drug and wildlife traffickers identified as Mrinal Chakma,(38) resident of Chakma village in Balijan, Sobha Ranjan Chakma (36) resident of Dumpathar, in Diyun of Changlang, Budha Joy Chakma (34) resident of Durgachena, Dhalai, Dist. Solengta, Tripura and Mrs Likha Lilly (33) resident of Balijan, Papumpare.

The case has been registered as Banderdewa PS/Case No. 47/2024 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act r/w Sec. 51(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The Gecko lizards have been handed over to the forest officials of Biological Park, Itanagar as per the direction of the court.