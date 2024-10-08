ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers and Seizes Heroin

Following the arrest, a criminal case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act.

Last Updated: October 8, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers and Seizes Heroin

NAHARLAGUN- Under the  Operation Dawn initiative, Banderdewa police arrested two drug peddlers and seized heroin from their possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Nirjuli.

In its ongoing fight against drug trafficking under the Operation Dawn initiative, the Banderdewa Police successfully apprehended two drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin in a special operation launched on 7th October 2024.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Acting on a reliable source, a police team led by SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, and OC Kipa Hamak along with SI Koj Tada, ASI L.P Mema, HC S.K Tiwari and HC R.N Tagore under close supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, swiftly conducted an operation at the Banderdewa market area.

Also Read- Balo Raja Chairs Regional Border Committee meeting at Yupia

During the operation, two drug peddlers identified as Mr. Gem Tama (20 years), from Keyi Panyor District (A.P.) and Mr. Kirtan Chetry (19 years), from Lakhimpur District (Assam) were arrested. Approx 6.68 grams of suspected heroin and a syringe were recovered from their possession.

Also Read- Commissioner Industry reviews PM Vishwakarma Yojana status in AP

Following the arrest, a criminal case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile the SP said that “ the ICR Naharlagun Police remains committed to its relentless efforts to curb drug-related activities and protect the community from the menace of narcotics”.

Tags
Last Updated: October 8, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, says Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, says Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Protest against proposed 12,500 mw hydropower project in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Protest against proposed 12,500 mw hydropower project in Upper Siang

Arunachal: FSSAI license inspection held in Tawang

Arunachal: FSSAI license inspection held in Tawang

Arunachal: 62nd Walong Day celebration set to unfold with grandeur and reverence

Arunachal: 62nd Walong Day celebration set to unfold with grandeur and reverence

Arunachal: Daporijo Assembly Constituency is at the top in BJP Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

Arunachal: Daporijo Assembly Constituency is at the top in BJP Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

Arunachal: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign launched in Tawang

Monsoon Alert: IMD issues Very heavy rain in northeast India for next 4 days

Monsoon Alert: IMD issues Very heavy rain in northeast India for next 4 days

Arunachal: Awareness program on flora fauna preservation held

Arunachal: Awareness on flora fauna preservation held

Arunachal: Commissioner SDE inaugurates Course on Computer Concept at ITI Yupia

Arunachal: Commissioner SDE inaugurates Course on Computer Concept at ITI Yupia

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Lays Foundation Stone of Buddhist Centre at RGU

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Lays Foundation Stone of Buddhist Centre at RGU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button