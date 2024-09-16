Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Kidnapper from Sikkim

ITANAGAR- Banderdewa police arrested a kidnapper from Sikkim who had committed a kidnapping incident four months ago, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

The Banderdewa Police, with active assistance of Sikkim Police, has successfully apprehended accused Mr. Kalu Chetry, alias Tenzing Tsering, a 28-year-old resident of Tawang, on 15.09.2024 in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Chetry, son of the late Hari Bahadur Chetry was wanted in connection with a kidnapping case registered under Banderdewa Police Station C/No.31/24 U/S 364(A)/34 R/W Sec 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.

On 04.05.2024, accused, Chetry along with three accomplices deceitfully invited a woman to the PTC Gate, Banderdewa, under the guise of selling local ornaments. Believing his intentions, the woman came prepared to purchase the ornaments but was instead forced into a vehicle, taken to a secluded area near the Assam border. There she was threatened with a pistol and robbed of ₹3 lakh. The criminals then fled toward Assam.

In response, the Banderdewa Police launched a rigorous search operation, meticulously tracking the suspect’s movements. A breakthrough was achieved when the accused location was pinpointed in Gangtok, leading to his arrest.

The operation was led by a dedicated team from the Banderdewa Police Station including SI Koj Tada, Ct Tade Bomdan, Ct Tanik Hichik, and L/Ct Kago Yamung with active assistance of SHO Sardar Police Station, Gangtok under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Sh Mihin Gambo and OC PS Banderdewa Sh Kipa Hamak. The team worked seamlessly with the Sikkim Police to ensure the successful apprehension of the accused.

The accused Mr Chetry has been brought back to Banderdewa for further investigation, where initial investigation revealed his involvement in multiple theft and cases of cheating involving local ornaments.

This arrest is a testament to the relentless dedication and cooperation between inter-state police forces, ensuring public safety and the enforcement of the law.