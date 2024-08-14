Arunachal: Bamboo flowering & climate change

ITANAGAR- ( By Gandhi Darang )- Arunachal Pradesh particularly the Itanagar Capital Region had witnesses’ massive bamboo flowering this year leading to high rise in temperature.

According to survey data released by State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), bamboos like Bambusa pallida (Hos/Bijuli) was recorded flowering during survey in entire areas of Sangdupota, Balijan, Itanagar, Kimin, Doimukh and some pockets of Papum Pare district.

This species was also flowered in upper ridge of Papum Pare such as Sagalee, Tapioso, Laow, Mengio and Leporiang circle during 2022-23 in the month of February, March and April.

Bambusa nutans was also reportedly flowering in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam border particularly in Chessa, Hollongi and Balijan area. Bambusa vulgaris was recorded flowering in VVK Chessa during the month of June and July.

Chimonobambusa graffithinia (Budh) was recorded flowering in Papum Pare, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts at the elevation of 1500 to 2000 metre above mean sea level.

SFRI scientist RK Taj informed that many households are likely to be affected due to rodent and insect pest population outbreak because of flowering which may cause damage to crops.

He added that the rodent damage may continue for one causing severe shortage of food grains and other crops particularly under jhum cultivation in the entire area and there will be severe shortage of bamboo based construction materials for another 5-6 years.

Taj further revealed that this year there was increase in temperature at state capital because of impact of bamboo flowering.

“Global warming and climate change has drastically affected this year because of bamboo flowering in the region particularly the state capital. It has lower down the sequestration rate of carbon”, he said adding loss of vegetation because of deforestation is also one of the reasons for rising temperature in Itanagar Capital Region.

The scientist also informed that there has been degradation in water ecological system in ICR which have been polluted with chemicals, plastic bottles and toilets.

He further told that the temperature in India has rose to 51 degree Celsius this year and may deteriorate more in coming days if proper steps are not taken to control it.

“We have to conserve the soil and environment and plant more trees to fill up the human destruction”, he added.

Bamboo is one of the tallest grasses in the world and it has also been best and number one plant for carbon sequestration.