ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township

Altogether 202 households will be directly benefited with today’s inauguration which aligns with the overarching vision of the Government of India's flagship scheme, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal’.

Last Updated: January 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township

SANGRAM-   Home Minister Bamang Felix today inaugurated augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township, along with 24 other essential schemes executed by the PHE & WS Division Sangram for several villages under Sangram and Nyobia circles.

Altogether 202 households will be directly benefited with today’s inauguration which aligns with the overarching vision of the Government of India’s flagship scheme, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal’.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new state-of-the-art building of the Mallo Tarin Govt HS School

Minister Felix, in his address, commended the relentless efforts of the PHE & WS Division Sangram, acknowledging their commitment to completing the projects within the stipulated time.

Related Articles

“I on behalf of the entire Sangram township express our sincere gratitude to the team of PHE&WS, Sangram Division, especially to the labour force whose unwavering contribution played a pivotal role in the successful execution of this challenging endeavour,” said Minister Felix.

Meanwhile, PHE&WS, Sangram Division executive engineer Bamang Tadh informed that the intake source for the project is from Niomi River, located at about 12 kilometres from Sangram, and will supply two lakh litres of water daily to the Sangram town for the next 15 years.

He also informed that the Kurung Kumey district has already achieved 100 percent Har Ghar Jal target set under the JJM during December last.

Arunachal: National Voter’s Day Celebrated Across the State

Among others, the inauguration event was attended by DC Kurung Kumey Ibom Tao and SP Kurung Kumey Bomken Basar.

DC Tao on his part congratulated PHE&WS Division for their commendable execution of the projects. He also emphasized the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the sustainability of the water supply systems.

Tags
Last Updated: January 27, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Yuva Samanvay 2024 Conclave Addresses Youth Employment and Queer Inclusivity

Arunachal: Yuva Samanvay 2024 Conclave Addresses Youth Employment and Queer Inclusivity

Arunachal: ITBP hosts Special visit for 19 Sarpanchs to attend Republic Day celebration in Delhi 

Arunachal: ITBP hosts Special visit for 19 Sarpanchs to attend Republic Day celebration in Delhi 

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

Arunachal: Mass awareness programme on wildlife protection and man-animal conflict held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Mass awareness programme on wildlife protection and man-animal conflict held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Airgun surrender Abhiyan Program held at Tezu 

Arunachal: Airgun surrender Abhiyan Program held at Tezu 

Arunachal: DC flags-off live EVM demonstration mobile van

Arunachal: DC flags-off live EVM demonstration mobile van

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel Discussion on Arunachal's ecotourism potential at Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel Discussion on Arunachal’s ecotourism potential at Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

Arunachal: SCCZ Cultural Ambassadors tour for cultural exchange

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button