Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township

SANGRAM- Home Minister Bamang Felix today inaugurated augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township, along with 24 other essential schemes executed by the PHE & WS Division Sangram for several villages under Sangram and Nyobia circles.

Altogether 202 households will be directly benefited with today’s inauguration which aligns with the overarching vision of the Government of India’s flagship scheme, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal’.

Minister Felix, in his address, commended the relentless efforts of the PHE & WS Division Sangram, acknowledging their commitment to completing the projects within the stipulated time.

“I on behalf of the entire Sangram township express our sincere gratitude to the team of PHE&WS, Sangram Division, especially to the labour force whose unwavering contribution played a pivotal role in the successful execution of this challenging endeavour,” said Minister Felix.

Meanwhile, PHE&WS, Sangram Division executive engineer Bamang Tadh informed that the intake source for the project is from Niomi River, located at about 12 kilometres from Sangram, and will supply two lakh litres of water daily to the Sangram town for the next 15 years.

He also informed that the Kurung Kumey district has already achieved 100 percent Har Ghar Jal target set under the JJM during December last.

Among others, the inauguration event was attended by DC Kurung Kumey Ibom Tao and SP Kurung Kumey Bomken Basar.

DC Tao on his part congratulated PHE&WS Division for their commendable execution of the projects. He also emphasized the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the sustainability of the water supply systems.