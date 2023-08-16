Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

NYAPIN- Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday dedicated the Double-Lane RCC Steel Girder Composite Bridge over Panyiu River in Nyapin, and four other Double-Lane RCC steel bridges along the Sangram-Nyapin road to the people of 19th Nyapin Assembly Constituency.

The composite bridge over Panyiu River is of utmost importance as it connects Phassang and Nyapin Circles with rest of the 19th Nyapin Assembly Constituency.

The other four bridges inaugurated today includes the RCC Double-Lane Steel Girder Bridge over Paya, Pani, Patrey and Yachi streams along the Sangram-Nyapin road. The bridges were funded under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and the executing agency was the PWD, Sangram Division.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Minister Felix, who is also the MLA of the 19th Nyapin Assembly Constituency, congratulated the people of 19th Nyapin AC and expressed his gratitude to them for their cooperation to the executing agencies in executing the work. He said that the contribution and cooperation of the people in successfully executing the bridges will go a long way in bringing widespread develop in the constituency.

He also lauded the officers and officials of the PWD, Sangram Division and the contractors for successfully executing the bridges in a time-bound manner while maintaining quality standards.

Later, Minister Felix, who visited the constituency to take part in the Independence Day celebrations at Lungsa under Phassang Circle, also inaugurated a Circuit House at Lungsa, and also reviewed establishment of 4G connectivity. The telecom tower for 4G connectivity was made operational the same day and is providing 4G connectivity in the area. He further visited the Payu Mini Hydel Station (2×250 KW) at Pinchi which was inaugurated in February last year by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Minister Felix inspected the recently completed CC Pavement roads along Sangram and Nyapin townships. He also visited the ongoing construction sites of 30-bedded Tadar Tang CHC, Circuit House with 24 rooms and a conference hall, Mini-Secretariat with 45 chambers and two conference halls, and the Fire & Emergency Services station building, at Nyapin.