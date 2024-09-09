Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates Septage Treatment Plant at Chimpu

ITANAGAR- Balo Raja , Minister for Urban Local Bodies & Urban Development, inaugurated a state-of-the-art 100 KLD Septage Treatment Plant at Chimpu today. The plant, which is a significant component of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0, was initiated by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) as part of ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and environmental sustainability in the region.

The event was also attended by Techi Kaso, MLA and Advisor to Minister Urban Local Bodies, Commissioner IMC Techu Aran, Corporators and other distinguished dignitaries..

Appreciating the IMC team for completing the project, the Minister stated that this project will benefit thousands of people, especially in improving sanitation and environmental sustainability in the capital region.

“The project is already completed, and I have personally visited the site before inaugurating it today to review the project. As of now, it is good to activate, and the trial run has also been completed. However, there is a need for more suction vehicles.

If we wait for those vehicles, the project may face further delays,” stated the Minister. “I am more than satisfied that the project is at least ready to run, and if needed, we will definitely seek more vehicles.”

Also Read- Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

He also urged the IMC to take more responsibility for the project so that it runs smoothly.

Highlighting the project, Mayor Tamme Phassang informed that the project was sanctioned under AMRUT 1.0 in 2019 with an agreement amount of Rs 14.94 Cr. However, due to various reasons like COVID and other technical issues, it was delayed. The IMC team took the project seriously and completed it within the stipulated time frame.

He also informed that the STP was one of the important components under Swachh Survekshan guidelines, and due to its absence, we were out of the required module as well as lacking in the country’s cleanliness city survey. Moreover, even the National Green Tribunal had repeatedly imposed fines on us due to the absence of the STP.

While thanking CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for their continuous support in completing the project, the Mayor also informed that for the first six months, the project will be run by the company, after which it will be handed over to the IMC to support all kinds of technicalities.

Also Read- drinking water supply to Tawang and surrounding areas disrupted

He also stated that initially, two vehicles will be used to run the project, and the remaining suction vehicles, which need to be modified as per the requirement, will be handed over to the IMC by the contractor.

The Mayor also informed that a separate Sewerage Treatment Plant is also on the verge of completion at Naharlagun

Among others, MLA Techi Kaso, Commissioner IMC Techu Aran ,Corporator Ward No. 1 Lokam Anand, and IMC EE (P-I) Yumlam Take also spoke on the occasion.