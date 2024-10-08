ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Balo Raja inaugurates New Age Learning Centre at Palin

NALC is a Free of Cost Service which enables flexible, state of the art, futuristic and leisure learning space.

Last Updated: October 8, 2024
1 minute read
PALIN ( Kra Daadi ) –  Balo Raja , Minister Urban Affairs, Land Management and Civil Aviation, inaugurated the first New Age Learning Centre (NALC) here at BGHSS, Palin in presence of Sunny K Singh, Deputy Commissioner and all the District HoDs.

The NALC has been built by upgrading the erstwhile Club 2021 Public Library and boasts of immaculate facilities and design to enable a dynamic space of learning and holistic personality development of students. Guitars, Knitting and Painting tools were donated to the NALC by the  Minister.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the NALC, funded through the untied fund and the ISSE, has been created to enable a modern space for learning using digital and conventional tools.

The NALC is a renowned project initiated by Sunny K Singh, during his tenure at Changlang District. NALC is a Free of Cost Service which enables flexible, state of the art, futuristic and leisure learning space.

The NALC initiative was awarded The Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration’ in the ‘innovation district’ category in April, 2022.

The  Minister praised the Deputy Commissioner and the DDSE for the NALC and shared his belief that it shall inspire the students of the district.

He further commended the members of Club 2021, a group of APSSB recruits from the district, who originally built the first Public Library in the district in 2023, upon which the new NALC has been built, strictly with public coordination and without govt funds.

He urged the public to make absolute use of the NALC and assured his full commitment for such educational projects in the district.

