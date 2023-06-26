ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Badminton Star Geto Sora wins 3 gold medals in the Singapore’s Pilot Pen Cup

7-year-oldGeto won three titles–The boys' U-9 and U-10 singles, and the U-11 doubles titles.

Last Updated: June 26, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Badminton star of Arunachal Pradesh Geto Sora has won three gold medals at the Pilot Pen Cup organized by the World Champ in Singapore’s Temasek Club Rifle Range Road from June 19 to 25, 2023.

7-year-oldGeto won three titles–The boys’ U-9 and U-10 singles, and the U-11 doubles titles.

Arunachal: GYA congratulates Gollo John for wining Gold Medal

He  defeated second ranked Teo Kai En Brandon of Singapore 21-15, 21-18 in the U-9 category and beat another second ranked player, Sng Zhe Yang, of Singapore, 21-8, 21-11 in the U-10 category to win the titles.

At the U-11 doubles event Sora pairing with Shahadzryl Bin Suhaine of Singapore defeated Koh Rui Chen Zayden and Low Yi Ghim 21-11, 21-6 to win his third gold medal in the tournament.

KNOW ABOUT GETO SORA

Geto Sora is the son of Marpe Sora (father) and mother Peken Sora (mother) of Lower Siang district.

Geto, who draws inspiration from Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen and Indian shuttle ace Lakshya Sen, began playing badminton at the age of four.

Arunachal: Abab Sangdo selected to represent India in Asian Game

In 2019, he took part in his first state-level event, the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship, where he was able to claim the title of “most promising player.”

In addition, Geto also won a gold at the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship in Guwahati, Assam in 2020.

He has also won the Top Arena Junior International Badminton Championship title in the under 9 years category held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 19-23 December 2022.

