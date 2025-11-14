Arunachal: Baby Delivered Inside Ambulance in Remote Roing

ROING- In a compelling demonstration of frontline emergency care, an ambulance crew from EMRI Green Health Services successfully delivered a baby inside their vehicle while transporting a pregnant woman from Haru Pahar, an interior area under Koronu Circle in Roing district.

The region is more than an hour away from the main road and is known for its depleted road conditions, making timely access to hospital care particularly difficult.

The ambulance team—Pilot Deepok Gurung and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Binggu Tayeng from District Hospital Roing (Ambulance AR01N8386)—responded to an emergency call from the remote locality. According to officials, the patient began experiencing intense labour pain while en route to the hospital, leaving the EMT with no option but to conduct the delivery inside the moving ambulance.

Also Read- Arunachal launches STPs for Diabetes, Hypertension

Despite limited resources and challenging terrain, EMT Tayeng assessed the patient’s vital indicators before and after delivery and ensured her position remained stable throughout the procedure. As the vehicle navigated steep and winding roads, the labour progressed rapidly. Drawing on her clinical training and field experience, Tayeng carried out the delivery safely inside the ambulance.

A healthy baby girl was delivered just minutes before the ambulance reached District Hospital Roing. Both mother and newborn were received by the hospital team in stable condition.

Also Read- Arunachal launches restructured Hydropower Dept 2.0

“Despite the challenging circumstances, we were focused on providing the best care possible,” EMT Tayeng said, describing the experience as unforgettable and deeply meaningful. Medical staff at DH Roing commended the professionalism and calm response of the EMRI team, noting that such interventions play a critical role in regions where geographical barriers impede timely medical access.

Health officials underscored that the incident highlights not only the dedication of emergency medical workers but also the broader challenges of healthcare delivery in remote and hilly areas of Arunachal Pradesh. With communities spread across difficult terrain, emergency response services remain an essential lifeline for maternal and child health.

As the family celebrates the safe arrival of their newborn, the case stands as a reminder of the crucial, often life-saving work carried out daily by emergency medical personnel operating under demanding conditions.