Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Conducts Awareness Session at Rajiv Gandhi University

DOIMUKH- The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted an orientation and awareness session at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh, in collaboration with the Department of Social Work on Wednesday.

The program aimed to introduce the scope of ABDM and highlight the role of social work students in promoting digital health initiatives at the community level through their fieldwork curriculum.

Key features such as the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), Scan & Share facility, and the Digital Health Ecosystem were showcased to students.

The session was organised under the guidance of Ms. Anu Singh, ICLS, State Mission Director, ABDM, in collaboration with Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Head of Department, Social Work, RGU, and coordinated by Dr. Chaphiak Lowang, Fieldwork Coordinator, RGU.

Delivering the orientation, Dr. Dusu Gambo, State Nodal Officer, ABDM, provided an overview of ABDM’s objectives and the role of the National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India, in building a robust digital health infrastructure. He highlighted the benefits of ABHA, OPD Scan & Share, and the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), stressing how these tools can transform patient care and record management.

The session was attended by first- and third-semester students as well as PhD scholars from the Department of Social Work. Participants gained valuable insights into engaging with citizens and spreading awareness during their fieldwork.

The ABDM team also assured continued support to students for community-level outreach activities as part of their curriculum.

The event concluded with remarks by Dr. Toko Jiri, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, RGU, who underlined the importance of integrating digital health awareness into social work practice to strengthen community engagement and healthcare access.