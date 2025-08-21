Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Ayi ke Ekum’ Observes World Senior Citizens Day in Pasighat

As part of the celebrations, elders participated in age-related games designed for physical stimulation and well-being.

PASIGHAT-  “Ayi ke Ekum”, a non-profit society dedicated to elder care, observed World Senior Citizens Day at the Elder Care Centre, Ranaghat, Pasighat, with a series of activities aimed at honoring and supporting the elderly.

The event began with an address by Mrs Anima Nonang, Joint Secretary of the society, who highlighted the vital role senior citizens have played in shaping society and building communities over generations. She emphasized the need to respect and learn from their wisdom.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs Pimi Tato, Vice President of the organization, stressed the importance of caregivers at home, urging families to actively engage with and support their elderly members both emotionally and physically.

As part of the celebrations, elders participated in age-related games designed for physical stimulation and well-being. Additionally, an awareness campaign on Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was conducted by Bir Bahadur Rai, District Program Coordinator (CMAAY/ABPM-JAY), East Siang District.

He also facilitated on-the-spot enrollment of elders above 70 years under the scheme, ensuring greater healthcare coverage for senior citizens.

“Ayi ke Ekum” reiterated its mission of enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens through community support, health awareness, and social engagement. The society affirmed that such observances not only celebrate elders but also raise awareness about their care and rights in modern society.

