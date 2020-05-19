Arunachal: AYA launches “I AM FARMER” towards self sustaining

Ziro- Learning lessons from the current Nationwide lockdown due to spread of pandemic Coronavirus, Apatani Youth Association (AYA ) has launched ” I AM FARMER “, a movement towards self sustaining.

Nending Chatung, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri District, Ziro launched the campaign on the occasion of AYA’s 46th Foundation Day celebrated amid the nationwide lockdown with limited participants.

Mr. Habung Tamang, President AYA in his speech briefed the aim of launching the Campaign. He dwelt that, learning lessons from the current Nationwide lockdown due to spread of pandemic Coronavirus, Apatani Youth Association has decided to initiate I AM FARMER, a movement towards self sustaining.

Due to the current situation we have faced shortage in supply of essential commodities & agricultural products, which we mainly depend on other states. We may also get to face worst then the current situation in near future.

We are a born agriculturist but today we depend on other’s, so to alternate our dependence on other’s we would be encouraging non-farmers to start farming and make our society a self sustaining one.

All the speakers on the occasion appreciated and pledged to cooperate in such a unique & innovative movement of Apatani Youth Association.

The occasion was also graced, by Deputy Director Agriculture, Lower Subansiri District, Ziro, Dist. Fishery Dev. Officer, Lower Subansiri District, Ziro, District Veterinary Officer, Lower Subansiri District, Ziro, District Horticulture Officer, Lower Subansiri District, Ziro, officials of Agriculture Dept. and selected farmers of the valley.