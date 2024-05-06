Arunachal: AYA Golden Jubilee football tourney concludes

ZIRO- Spelling out that drug menace was the biggest present threat looming large over Apatani plateau, National BJP vice-president for ST morcha and prominent Apatani youth leader Nani Opo urged Apatani Youth Association AYA to lead the crusade against the menace.

Opo was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of inter-village football tournament organized by Apatani Youth Association (AYA) as part their ongoing Golden Jubilee celebration.

Acknowledging the yeomen contributions of former AYA leaders of 70’s and 80’s in shaping the destiny of Ziro Plateau, Opo said the significant social contributions of AYA in eradication of social taboos like ban on child marriages, face tattooing, widening of village roads and streets continue to remain as hallmarks till today.

Times have now changed and society is facing new and modern challenges like the drug menace which need to be wiped out from the valley through concerted efforts, added Opo.

Pointing out encroachment was another major challenge confronting the valley, Opo cautioned the encroachers along the National Highway from Pai Gate to Pine Grove to remove their structures in order to facilitate further developments along the highway.

‘Right of Way need to be maintained along the said stretch of highway so that further developments in the form of by-pass roads can come up similar to our neighbor Assam in times to come’, said Opo.

While enjoining the call to the youth to stay away from drugs, Guest of Honour and Diibo ZPM Bamin Gumbo urged AYA to tie up with District Administration to upkeep the tournament. This tournament is an excellent platform to nurture the hidden talents of young footballers of the valley, said Gumbo, while adding Ziro valley had produced many prominent state and national level footballers in the past.

Appealing the people of Ziro Plateau particularly AYA to involve participation of ITBP in social welfare works at the valley, special invitee and commandant 60th BN ITBP Shailendra Singh Nagarkoti said ITBP would be glad to participate at community social works including Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, relief and rehabilitation works, medical camps among others.

Earlier, welcoming the players and audience, AYA president Pura Pugang thanked chief guest Nani Opo for sponsoring the AYA anthem song.

In the final match played between Hari Youth Football Club (HYFC) and All Hong Youth Association (AHYA), HYFC pipped AHYA by a margin of two goals to one. For the winning team, Hage Dibo and Hage Genda scored the winning goals while the lone goal from AHYA was scored by Mudang Taming.

Kago Duyu from All Hija Youth Association received the best player of the tournament, Bullo Khoda from All Hong Youth Association the highest scorer award, Hage Tayo the best goal award while Mudang Tage Youth Association received the fair play team trophy. The winning team Hari Youth Football Club (HYFC) had been nurtured and patronized by Hari Youth Organization.