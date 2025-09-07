Arunachal: AWKDSU Defers West Kameng Bandh following talks with Legislators

BOMDILA – The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has deferred its proposed 24-hour bandh scheduled from 5 a.m. on September 8 to 5 a.m. on September 9, following a meeting with the four elected MLAs of West Kameng District.

The bandh call was in protest against the failure of 12 transferred teachers to join their respective postings in the district.

During the consultative meeting, the MLAs assured the union that the issue will be addressed on a priority basis with the state government and the Education Department. They sought time until September 17, 2025 to ensure compliance and concrete action.

AWKDSU President Khambo Sakrinsow said the decision was taken “out of respect for the assurance of our MLAs,” but warned that if the deadline lapses without resolution, the union will go ahead with the bandh.

The union emphasized that its demand is non-negotiable: the immediate joining of all 12 teachers in West Kameng. It also appealed to students, parents, and the public to remain united and extend support to ensure quality education for the district’s youth.

Supporting the move, David Jebisow, Vice Chairman of the Issue Committee and President of the All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union (AARSU), urged vigilance and reaffirmed that if no action is taken by the deadline, the democratic movement will intensify.

The bandh deferment, AWKDSU clarified, is a goodwill gesture in the interest of peace and harmony, but the student body remains firm on its charter of demand.