Arunachal: AWKDSU Calls 24-Hour District Bandh in West Kameng Over Absentee Teachers

Students’ body demands immediate joining of 12 transferred teachers who failed to report despite repeated deadlines and government assurances.

Last Updated: 06/09/2025
1 minute read
BOMDILA-  The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has announced a 24-hour complete bandh across West Kameng District from 5:00 AM on September 8 to 5:00 AM on September 9, 2025. The bandh is being called in protest against 12 teachers transferred to various schools in the district who have not joined their assigned postings, hampering the academic progress of students.

The action follows a July 20 government notification transferring 203 teachers across Arunachal Pradesh, with 12 allotted to West Kameng. Despite multiple deadlines, memorandums, and assurances from the Education Commissioner, the teachers have not reported for duty.

AWKDSU President Khambo Sakrinsow said the union waited patiently and even submitted ultimatums, but with no action taken, they had no choice but to escalate. “If there is any untoward incident during the bandh, the 12 teachers who have refused to join must be held responsible,” he stated.

The 12 teachers absent include PGTs, TGTs, and PRTs assigned to schools in Dirang, Singchung, Kalaktang, Thrizino, Namshu, and Shergaon.

All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union President David Jebisow said such teachers should be terminated and unemployed educated youth given opportunities instead. “Education is being compromised. These teachers must either join immediately or resign,” he stressed.

The bandh is expected to bring commercial activities, transport, and government offices across West Kameng to a standstill. The AWKDSU appealed for public cooperation, clarifying that the strike is aimed solely at safeguarding students’ right to quality education.

