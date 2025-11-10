Arunachal: AWAZ Push Anti-Drug Mission in Ziro

ZIRO: The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) observed its 11th Foundation Day cum Drug Awareness Programme on 10 November 2025 at Kalung Panchayat Bhawan, bringing together women leaders, government officials, health professionals and grassroots workers in a renewed pledge to build a drug-free Ziro Valley.

The programme was attended by Mrs Yalem Taga Burang, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), as the Chief Guest, and Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, as Guest of Honour.

In her welcome address, Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu, President of AWAZ, reflected on the association’s history and the socio-cultural challenges faced by earlier generations of Apatani women. She recalled that during her childhood, education for girls was rare and child marriage was common.

Despite these hurdles, she went on to become the first woman medical doctor from the Apatani community. Today, she said, the community has produced over 130 female doctors — a remarkable transformation within a few decades.

Dr. Kampu highlighted AWAZ’s major milestones, including the landmark decision in the 1970s to ban traditional face tattooing and nose piercing among Apatani women — a reform championed by the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) and women leaders. She stressed that replicating nose piercings during cultural performances should be discouraged, as it undermines the hard-won progress of earlier reformists.

A detailed drug awareness session was delivered by Dr. Misso Yubey, Psychiatrist at TRIHMS, who urged AWAZ to spearhead efforts to make every educational institution in Ziro a tobacco- and drug-free zone.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme praised AWAZ for consistently addressing social challenges and expressed hope that Ziro Valley should be known only for positive stories. She also acknowledged the Apatani Youth Association for its role in combating drug abuse.

In her keynote address, APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang commended AWAZ’s contributions to women’s empowerment and shared her experiences as a social worker who had fought against drug abuse and polygamy.

She described drug addiction as a “massive, collective challenge” that demands coordination among families, communities and government bodies. Calling drug abuse an international crisis that destroys societies, she urged mothers to remain vigilant, warning that the issue could affect any household if ignored.

Burang noted that both the state and central governments are implementing women-centric policies and assured the gathering that she would take up the concerns of Ziro women at the highest levels. She pledged her full support, including potential funding assistance for AWAZ’s activities.

The Chairperson was accompanied by APSCW members Kipa Kaya Rughu, Kutu Bui, Aben Mize and Techi Nikhi Yab.

The day-long programme brought together AWAZ members, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and volunteers of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, who collectively renewed their commitment to raising awareness and strengthening the fight against drug abuse in the Ziro Valley.