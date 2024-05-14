ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

AWAZ urged the need for creation of a dedicated special cell to register the complaints of the victims with 24X7 helpline number...........

Last Updated: May 14, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

ZIRO-  The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) has strongly condemned the recent case of human trafficking of minors and sexual racket busted at the ICR region.

Thanking the capital police for the commendable act, AWAZ pointed out that human trafficking is prohibited under the Constitution of India under Article 23 (1), the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.

Also Read- Itanagar Police Bust Interstate Sex Racket, Rescues Four Minor Girls, Arrests 15 Accused

AWAZ further said that the case should be dealt with utmost priority and sensitivity. ‘The recuperation and rehabilitation of the victims should be administered innocuously in a safe environment’, stated AWAZ.

For benefit of victims of such unfortunate mishaps, AWAZ urged the need for creation of a dedicated special cell to register the complaints of the victims with 24X7 helpline number and assistance, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy centre, legal aid and counseling centre, and conducting gender sensitization programmes at regular intervals.

Also Read- APWWS demand Urgent Action to Combat Trafficking of Minor Girls

Stating that the said infrastructure and facilities can be suitably accommodated at the newly inaugurated AWAZ office near the District Secretariat, AWAZ general secretary Leegang Ania said AWAZ would soon approach the local legislator and the District Administration to facilitate the creation of the mentioned facilities which would go a long way in building a safer place for women at Lower Subansiri District.

