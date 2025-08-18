Arunachal: Awareness Training on Natural Farming Conducted in Tawang to Promote Sustainable Agriculture

TAWANG- An Awareness-cum-Orientation Training Programme on Natural Farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMF) was successfully conducted today in Tawang, bringing together a wide spectrum of participants to promote sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices in the high-altitude district.

The programme saw active participation from PRI members, farmers, SHG members, community resource persons, KVK scientists, officials of the Agriculture Department, and representatives from the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

In her welcome address, Pema Dechhen, District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Tawang, underscored the harmful impacts of excessive chemical usage on soil health and crop production. She stressed the urgent need to adopt natural farming methods to ensure long-term sustainability and food security for future generations.

Public leader Tenzin Monpa urged the gathering to preserve local germplasm and called for the effective implementation of natural farming initiatives in a mission-oriented manner, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility among stakeholders.

During the technical session, K.B. Kayastha, Entomologist, Tawang, provided detailed insights into natural farming, explaining it as a diversified system integrating crops, plants, and livestock. He emphasized that optimum use of functional biodiversity could enhance productivity while maintaining ecological balance.

The programme not only created awareness but also inspired local farmers to shift towards eco-friendly, chemical-free farming practices that align with both environmental conservation and community well-being.

Officials noted that the initiative is part of the broader state and national strategy to promote sustainable farming and reduce dependence on synthetic inputs, especially in ecologically sensitive zones like Tawang.