Arunachal: Awareness Rally on Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

ITANAGAR- The Department of Special Education at Himalayan University, Itanagar, organized an awareness and sensitization rally in the Jollang area of the capital on Tuesday in observance of Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The rally aimed to raise awareness among students and members of the local community about neurodevelopmental disabilities and the importance of early identification and intervention.

During the programme, the Head of the Department, Mohd Ibraheem Khan, delivered an informative lecture highlighting the need for increased awareness and sensitization regarding neurodevelopmental disabilities.

He emphasized that greater public understanding can help ensure that individuals with such conditions are identified at an early stage and provided with appropriate support and intervention.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from the entire staff of the Department of Special Education along with approximately 110 students, who actively engaged in spreading awareness among residents in the Jollang area.

Participants carried out awareness activities and interacted with community members, highlighting the importance of recognising developmental challenges at an early stage and encouraging supportive educational environments.

According to the organisers, the initiative reflects the department’s commitment to promoting inclusive education and fostering a more aware and supportive society for individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

University officials noted that such outreach programmes are part of ongoing efforts to encourage dialogue, reduce stigma, and promote understanding about developmental and learning differences within the community.