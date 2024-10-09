ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week 2024.

The head of NERC-GBPNIHE, Dr. Devendra Kumar, provided a brief overview of the program and institute.

Last Updated: October 9, 2024
Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week 2024.

ITANAGAR-  G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North-East Regional Centre (NERC-GBPNIHE) & Department of Environment Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh In association with Himalayan University, Itanagar, organised Two Days Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week on 7th & 8th October 2024.

On the first day, Chief Guest, Prof. K. Venugopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Himalayan University, spoke about the importance of protecting wildlife and nature and how human greed is depleting our natural resources.He also underlined the necessity of awareness campaigns to reach a wider audience.

The head of NERC-GBPNIHE, Dr. Devendra Kumar, provided a brief overview of the program and institute.

The resource person, Dr. Wishfully Mylliemngap (Scientist – C, NERC-GBPNIHE), gave a presentation on the traditional and cultural values of Arunachal Pradesh’s wild edible plant species.

Dr. M. S. Sarkar (Scientist, NERC-GBPNIHE), briefed the audience on methods and techniques for identifying wild animals and how different markers of animals reveal the location of particular animals around an area.

A Quiz & Photography competition serving the theme of wildlife & its conservation was organised among students of Himalayan University.

On the second day, the scientists and students visited the Biological Park Itanagar, where they learnt about the local wild species.

The programme concluded by prize distribution among the students to motivate them to make the necessary efforts to preserve and protect wildlife.

