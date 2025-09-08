Arunachal

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

Last Updated: 08/09/2025
1 minute read
LUNGLA-  As part of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMSF), the Department of Agriculture organized an Awareness-cum-Orientation Training Programme today for the Mangnam and Sakyur clusters at Lungla.

The event saw participation from ZPM Lungla Thutan Gombu, Gram Chairpersons, PRI members, Gaonburhas, SHG members, Community Resource Persons, and more than 100 farmers from the region.

Entomologist K.B. Kayastha from Tawang elaborated on the mission’s objectives, emphasizing the role of nature-based, sustainable farming systems. He explained how using on-farm bio-inputs can reduce dependence on costly external inputs, cut production costs, and promote eco-friendly practices.

He also highlighted how natural farming improves soil health, fertility, and water-holding capacity, while encouraging crop diversification for long-term agricultural sustainability.

In his keynote address, ZPM Thutan Gombu urged farmers to adopt natural farming techniques supported by scientific approaches to ensure climate resilience, sustainability, and safe food production for future generations.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, where farmers engaged with the resource person, clarified doubts, and gained practical insights into better farming practices.

