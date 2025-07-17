Arunachal: Awareness Program on Sensitisation Against Wildlife Hunting and Promotion of Semi-Intensive Mithun Farming Held at Kimin

KIMIN ( Papum Pare )- In a landmark step towards sustainable livestock development and wildlife conservation, an awareness program on “Sensitisation Against the Hunting of Wild Animals” and promotion of Semi-Intensive Mithun Rearing System was conducted at Kimin, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The program was organized by the Kimin Mithun Farmers Club in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMF), Siang district, and was technically supported by ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun, Medziphema, Nagaland.

Bringing together Mithun farmers, local leaders, and community members, the initiative aimed to address ecological concerns arising from indiscriminate wildlife hunting and to promote modern, semi-intensive methods of Mithun rearing.

Also Read- Arunachal – From Frontier Land to Futureland!

Community Voices Call for Change

Tadang Tamut, Chairman of JMMF (Siang), voiced strong concerns over the increasing incidents of Mithun attacks by wild dogs and other predators.

“Our hunting practices are upsetting the ecological food chain. When we eliminate natural prey, predators are forced to attack our livestock,” Tamut warned.

Also Read- Tawang Gears Up for International Marathon 2025

He proposed launching a “SBBL Gun Surrender Abhiyan”, appealing to locals to voluntarily surrender single-barrel guns often used in traditional hunting, showcasing the community’s collective commitment to wildlife protection.

Farmers Take a Pledge for Conservation

Mr. Vicky Tapuk, Chairman of the Kimin Mithun Farmers Club, led a pledge ceremony, where Mithun farmers vowed to end wildlife hunting and embrace ecological farming values.

“Let us be the generation that respects nature. By giving up hunting and focusing on sustainable Mithun farming, we are investing in our future,” he stated.

Science Meets Tradition

The event also featured technical training sessions conducted by experts from NRC on Mithun, covering:

Semi-intensive Mithun shelter design

Nutrition & health care

Disease management

Improved breeding practices

Farmers received Mithun care kits at the end of the program as a gesture of support and encouragement.

A Model for Eco-Conscious Farming

Participants hailed the initiative as a much-needed bridge between traditional practices and modern ecological understanding. It marked a turning point in community-driven conservation in Arunachal Pradesh—a state rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage.

As the sun set over the green hills of Kimin, it was clear: the winds of change had begun to blow. With farmers pledging to protect wildlife and adopt scientific Mithun rearing, a new era of coexistence and sustainability is dawning.