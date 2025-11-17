Arunachal: Awareness Drive on Women & Child Safety in Balijan

BALIJAN- The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Papum Pare District, conducted a sensitisation and awareness camp on the Domestic Violence Act, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (POSH) Act, and Adoption Regulations under Mission Vatsalaya at Balijan on Monday.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Balijan Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Takar Rava, commended the WCD Department for taking up awareness initiatives in remote administrative circles.

He emphasised the need for communities to understand the legal safeguards available to women and children. Rava added that PRI members must also be sensitised on these issues and suggested holding similar programmes after the upcoming Panchayat elections in December.

Also Read- Youth Honour Sardar Patel with Padyatra in Itanagar

In her keynote remarks, Mrs Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, District ICDS Cell, highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to promote legal awareness through multiple outreach activities across Papum Pare. She noted that wider dissemination of information on gender-based violence, workplace harassment, and adoption procedures was essential for building a more informed and responsible society.

The technical sessions were led by three resource persons.

Mrs Likha Asha Nyekam , Advocate and JJB Member, explained the provisions, protections and reporting mechanisms under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

, Advocate and JJB Member, explained the provisions, protections and reporting mechanisms under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Mrs Tana Chammaro , CDPO, spoke on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, underscoring the responsibilities of employers and institutional authorities.

, CDPO, spoke on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, underscoring the responsibilities of employers and institutional authorities. Mr Tarh Nagu, Advocate and Legal-cum-Probation Officer, presented the legal framework surrounding adoption, eligibility criteria and the regulatory role of Mission Vatsalaya.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Honors Heroes of Battle of Walong

More than 50 participants—comprising police personnel, government staff, gaon burahs and local residents—attended the programme. The camp forms part of an ongoing district-wide initiative to strengthen knowledge of women and child rights, improve reporting of violations, and encourage informed community participation in safeguarding vulnerable groups.