Arunachal: Awareness Drive on Drugs, Child Labour Held in Hong Village

ZIRO- The District Administration of Lower Subansiri, in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Hong village, organised a one-day awareness programme on child labour, drug abuse and skill development on March 19, as part of the ongoing Arunachal Rising Campaign.

Held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong, the programme brought together students, educators, community leaders and civil society representatives to deliberate on key social issues affecting the district.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme attended the event as chief guest, while Executive Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Punyo Hinda, was present as the guest of honour. Participants included students and faculty members from Saint Claret College and Mudo Tamo Memorial College, along with representatives from local organisations, student unions and traditional village institutions.

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Speakers at the programme addressed multiple aspects of social and developmental challenges. District Labour and Employment Officer Ngilyang Pugang discussed legal provisions and enforcement mechanisms related to child labour. Bamin Asha, representing the All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drugs Squad, spoke on the growing prevalence of drug abuse in Ziro and its social and health implications. Ashutosh Ranjan, Centre Superintendent, highlighted the role of skill development in creating livelihood opportunities and reducing socio-economic vulnerabilities.

In his welcome address, DIPRO in-charge Tai Arun stated that the programme forms part of the broader Arunachal Rising Campaign, a government initiative aimed at promoting awareness and encouraging citizen participation in development programmes. He noted that two awareness videos—on drug abuse and district development—had been produced and screened during the event.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the role of education in preventing child labour and mitigating substance abuse. She urged stakeholders to ensure school enrolment of all children and encouraged youth to explore skill-based and self-employment opportunities. Referring to emerging sectors such as homestay tourism, she highlighted the need for basic training in hospitality and communication.

Er. Punyo Hinda, in his remarks, underlined the role of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in promoting Gandhian values alongside vocational training. He informed that the centre, inaugurated in October 2023, offers courses in trades such as plumbing, electrical work and beautician services.

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During the programme, certificates were distributed to students who had successfully completed skill development courses at the centre. Additionally, members of the production house were felicitated for their contribution to awareness campaigns through audio-visual content.

The event concluded with a focus on collective responsibility, with participants highlighting the need for sustained community engagement to address social challenges and promote inclusive development.