Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held on VB G RAM (G) in Namsai

NAMSAI- An awareness programme-cum-promotion of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known as VB G RAM (G), was organised by the ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Namsai, with the objective of familiarising rural women with the provisions of the proposed legislation.

According to officials, the VB G RAM (G) Bill has been introduced by the Government of India as a replacement for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The proposed legislation aims to strengthen rural employment by increasing the wage guarantee from 100 days to 125 days per household, while placing greater emphasis on durable asset creation, infrastructure-linked employment, and alignment of rural livelihoods with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

The programme was attended by women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Chowkham block in Namsai district, along with Cluster Level Federation members and Local Resource Persons associated with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

During the interaction, the salient features of the new bill were explained in detail to the participants. This was followed by discussions on farming activities undertaken by women SHG members, challenges faced in agricultural and allied sectors, and possible technical and institutional support that could be extended by KVK Namsai.

Participants shared their views on how the proposed employment and livelihood provisions under VB G RAM (G) could benefit rural households. Some of the women also recorded brief video messages expressing their perspectives on the bill for wider dissemination and awareness.

The programme concluded with the distribution of quality vegetable seed packets developed by ICAR–Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, specifically suited for the North Eastern Hill (NEH) region.