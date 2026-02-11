Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held at NACBVA Schools in West Kameng

SHERGAON- An awareness campaign focusing on reading habits, drug abuse prevention, and child protection was conducted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NACBVA) residential schools in Shergaon and Jigaon under the Arunachal Rising Campaign (ARC). The programme was organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations (IPR) in collaboration with the Department of Public Libraries and the Department of Education, West Kameng district.

District Library & Information Officer (DL&IO) and In-Charge DIPRO Lobom Tamin outlined the objectives of holding awareness programmes in residential schools, urging students to stay away from substance abuse and adopt consistent reading practices. He also introduced the Indigenous Mobile Library initiative, aimed at bringing books directly to hostel campuses to encourage reading among students in remote areas.

According to officials, the mobile library will visit the schools on a monthly basis, allowing students to return previously issued books and borrow new ones. Authorities said efforts would be made to procure specific titles requested by students to ensure access to relevant reading materials.

DDSE West Kameng, Dr. Ribom Basar Gamlin, encouraged students to cultivate creative writing skills alongside academic learning, emphasising the role of reading in overall personality development. Resource person Rinchin Khandu Tongchi, MIS Coordinator, delivered presentations on drug abuse, child protection, and provisions of the POCSO Act, sensitising students and teachers about child rights and reporting mechanisms in case of violations.

More than a hundred students participated in the programme and accessed books from the mobile library. Officials described the Indigenous Mobile Library as the first initiative of its kind in West Kameng district aimed at strengthening reading culture in rural communities.

DPC Tsering Dhondu also addressed the gathering. Staff members from the concerned departments and school teachers were present during the awareness campaign.