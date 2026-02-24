Arunachal: Awareness Drive Against Social Evils Held in East Siang

KIYIT VILLAGE ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- An awareness programme addressing drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, POCSO, crime against women and other social challenges was organised at the community hall of Kiyit village under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district on February 23, 2026. The initiative was jointly conducted by the district units of Adi Bané Ané Kébang and ABK, covering the villages of Kiyit, Ngopok and Borguli.

According to organisers, the programme aimed to sensitise rural communities about the growing impact of substance abuse, health risks and social crimes while promoting awareness of legal safeguards and preventive measures.

Resource persons including Dr. Oson Borang, Dr. Kentai Pangkam, advocate Nyame Dabi, Kayang Megu Borang and Officer-in-Charge Akai Chama from Mebo Police Station addressed participants, speaking on topics ranging from education and prevention to law enforcement and community responsibility.

The session also featured personal testimonies from local residents, including Papa Tayeng of Kiyit and Mohan Tamut of Oyan Recovery Warrior, who shared their experiences related to Kani (opium) and drug addiction. Organisers said such narratives were intended to create a deeper understanding of the social consequences of substance abuse.

Community leaders urged collective action to combat social evils. Miti Megu Perme, president of the Adi Ba:né Ané Kébang East Siang unit, called upon youth to work towards building drug-free villages and safeguarding society from harmful practices. District president Dijhi Tamuk encouraged participants to pledge against drugs, alcohol, tobacco and risky behaviour linked to HIV/AIDS.

Pak Ratan, Head Gaon Burah of Kiyit village and chairman of the programme, expressed appreciation for the initiative and assured continued efforts at the grassroots level to address drug abuse and related social issues.

Observers note that such community-driven awareness programmes have become increasingly important in rural Arunachal Pradesh, where traditional institutions and local organisations play a key role in addressing emerging social and public health challenges.