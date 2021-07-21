Arunachal: Awareness cum vaccination drive for Covid-19 held at Gangte

ADVERTISMENT
The four day programme was specially conducted to dispel the rumours being circulated in the remote villages.

July 21, 2021
PALIN-   An awareness cum vaccination drive for Covid-19 concluded at Gangte circle headquarters on Tuesday, (20 July). The four day programme was specially conducted to dispel the rumours being circulated in the remote villages.

The programme covered Lengdi Gai, Rei Raga and Buma Kamrung villages under Gangte circle of Kra Daadi District. The people here were very reluctant to take the  Covid-19 jab.

A team consisting of Godak Ravi, Zilla Parishad Member, Gumko Tako, CO Gangte, Byabang Roshan, Brand Ambassador for Covid-19 vaccination and Dr Higio Riku, Medical Officer and medical staffs was able to convinced the people to take the jab.

 All rumours were dispelled there and then. Altogether aound 100 beneficiaries were vaccinated during the four day programme.

