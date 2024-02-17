ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection held at Kimin

The inspection team led by Rongni Bagang, Circle Officer Kimin and Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer Yupia physically checked all the shops of Kimin Market and verified their trading licenses on Friday.

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection program held at Kimin

KIMIN-  District Administration, Papum Pare in it’s  continued effort to spread awareness on legal market practices and importance of trading license amongst shopkeepers and general public conducted an awareness-cum-market inspection program at Kimin on Friday.

As a part of the program, application forms were distributed to shopkeepers; expired trading license were renewed, old and torn trading license books were replaced with new books and all the shopkeepers and general public were sensitized with legal trade practices and relevant laws governing them like Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, COTPA 2003, Trading License Guidelines etc.

Those shops running without trading license were served notice to obtain trading license from the concerned authority.

Some illegal liquors, tobacco products and gambling items were seized during the inspection from the shops close to schools and also few repeat offenders were penalised under relevant sections of the laws.

China is setting up ‘special’ villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

Later, all the seized items were disposed off at the premises of the office of the ADC Kimin.

The inspection team also comprised of Shri Tayam Jamoh, Inspector Tax & Excise, Mrs Tabia Amko, Inspector Trade & Commerce, members from District Tobacco Control Cell, PI, Police Personnel from Kimin PS and other staff from the Department of Trade & Commerce.

