Arunachal: Awareness campaigns on Drug abuse and POCSO Act, 2012 held at Koloriang

KOLORIANG- Awareness campaigns on “Drug abuse and its Prevention” and “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012” (POCSO) was organized at Govt. Secondary School Nikja here yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organized by Department of Women and Child Development and District Child Protection Unit for Kurung Kumey District, the awareness campaigns aimed at imparting awareness on the ill effects of drug abuse and sensitizing the school going children of the various provisions available under POCSO Act, 2012 to help and prevent occurrences of sexual offences against them.

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Chairing the awareness programmes, Kurung Kumey Women and Child Development Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati said vulnerable children especially at a remote District like Kurung Kumey need to be sensitized and informed on the vices of drug addiction and protections from sexual offences at school or home.

Not only children but parents equally have an important role in being aware and informed of the daily activities of their children, said Maya, while adding open and frank communication between parents and children was an important factor to know if everything were alright with their children.

Urging also the teachers to pool in and be partners in the noble missions, Maya appealed them to spread the messages of the awareness campaigns to other schools in the District as well. The WCD Deputy Director also assured to organize similar awareness campaigns in other schools of the District.

Earlier, Headmaster Govt. Secondary School Nikja Bengia Tanang welcomed all the participants to the programme and assured all help in curbing drug menace and extending help in any child related issues at his school.

Arunachal: Fish farmers trained on Scientific Fish Farming Technology

Resource person and Kurung Kumey District Child Protection Unit Officer Chera Kani made detailed and elaborate presentations on ‘Drug abuse and its socio-economic impact’ and ‘POCSO Act, 2012’ throwing lights particularly on the issues of child abuse, child trafficking, child labour and child marriage.

DCPU Kurung Kumey Data Operator-cum-Data Analyst Tadar Yana also spoke on the occasion attended by more than 200 secondary school children and teachers.