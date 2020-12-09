Arunachal: Awareness Campaign on Domestic Violence

Naharlagun: Continuing its effort to reach out to the people at doorstep today door to door awareness campaign was carried out by the Staffs of One Stop Centre, Naharlagun .

During this campaign , the volunteers aware the public, about Domestic violence, legal provision on Sexual Assault, Cyber Crime along with various services provided under one roof by the One Stop Centre.

Domestic Violence Domestic violence is currently defined in India by the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2005. According to Section 3 of the Act, “any act, omission or commission or conduct of the respondent shall constitute domestic violence in case. There are several domestic violence laws in India. The most recent legislation is the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA) 2005. The PWDVA, a civil law, includes physical, emotional, sexual, verbal, and economic abuse as domestic violence.

They covered Pachin colony , Papu village , Dote village , Takdo village and distributed homemade masks made and donated by the Singcha Ghene Welfare Society.