Uncategorized

Arunachal: Awareness Campaign on Domestic Violence

December 9, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Awareness Campaign on Domestic Violence

Naharlagun:  Continuing its effort to reach out to the people at doorstep today door to door awareness campaign  was carried out by the Staffs of One Stop Centre, Naharlagun .

During this campaign , the volunteers aware the public,  about Domestic violence, legal provision on  Sexual Assault, Cyber Crime along with various  services provided  under one roof by the One Stop Centre.

Domestic Violence Domestic violence is currently defined in India by the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2005. According to Section 3 of the Act, “any act, omission or commission or conduct of the respondent shall constitute domestic violence in case. There are several domestic violence laws in India. The most recent legislation is the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA) 2005. The PWDVA, a civil law, includes physical, emotional, sexual, verbal, and economic abuse as domestic violence.

 

They covered  Pachin colony ,   Papu village , Dote village , Takdo village and distributed homemade masks made and donated by the Singcha Ghene Welfare Society.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
December 9, 2020
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button