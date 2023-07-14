ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Avenue plantation drive held at Ziro

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and commandant G/138 Bn CRPF Hapoli Vikas Kumar also participated at the plantation drive.

ZIRO-   A mass avenue plantation drive was carried today around the school campus of Govt. Dani Kunia Govt. H.S School here today.

Organized by G/138 Bn CRPF Hapoli, the participants included CRPF jawans and school students who planted more than 1500 fruits bearing trees and flower saplings including Apples, Pears, Lemon, Mango, Rose and Cosmos flowers.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and commandant G/138 Bn CRPF Hapoli Vikas Kumar also participated at the plantation drive.

The DC urged to carry forward similar plantation drives covering all the educational institutes at the twin-townships of Ziro-Hapoli to increase greenery and better ambiance at the school campuses.

