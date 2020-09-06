Arunachal:  AUS organises Webinar on Legal Awareness  titled ‘Stop Violence Against Women’

ADVERTISEMENT

Namsai: Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai organised a National Webinar on Legal Awareness titled STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN. The webinar was scheduled live on the Arunachal University of Studies’s Facebook Page on September 06, 2020 at 11:30 AM until 13:00 PM for all 400+ registered participants.

Delhi State Legal Services Authority, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Bhagidari Jan Sahyog Samiti, and NSS J.C Bose University of Science and Technology YMCA jointly organized the Live Webinar.

The objective of the webinar was to present the challenges to protect women against the social norms and promote positive approaches around non-violence and gender equality. AUS believes that no country is progressive when there stands a huge cultural barrier with respect to gender. Education has to be implemented periodically to empower women against all sorts of violence either through webinars or through workshops.

Honourable Vice Chancellor of AUS Sh. O.P Sharma quoted – “Violence against women does not mean only physical violence. It is much broader and includes sexual, emotional, psychological and financial abuse. Webinars like this shall help us in drawing a dedicated action plan to prevent and address violence against women and girls in India in general and Arunachal in particular.”

The National Webinar was addressed by Hon’ble Ms. Justice R.K Phukan – Judge Gauhati High Court, Hon’ble Addl. District and Session Judge & Hon’ble Member Secretary Delhi State Legal Services Authority, Dr. Rajulben Desai & Ms. Soso Shaiza Hon’ble Members of National Commission for Women- Govt. of India, Sh. Mayank Aggrawal Director General ( Doordarshan ) Govt. of India and Ms. Sonia Singh IPS Inspector General of Police Nagaland Police.

The speakers spoke about the issues related to filing and dealing women complaints, enabling provisions of domestic violence act, indecent representation of women in media leading to violence against women, and formulating solutions for various problems concerning women safety.

Arunachal University of Studies shall be hosting many such National Webinars to focus issues concerning Women Safety in Arunachal Pradesh and the whole of North East India.