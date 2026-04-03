Arunachal: AUS-IIA Summit Boosts Investment in Namsai

NAMSAI- A Business Conference and Arunachal Investors’ Summit was held at the campus of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai on April 3, bringing together policymakers, industry representatives, and academic leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The event was organised by the Indian Industries Association (IIA) in collaboration with AUS and was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh’s Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona. Other dignitaries present included MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former Speaker and MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, AUS Chairman Dr. Ashwani Lochan, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajeya Jha, IIA President Dinesh Goyal, and Senior Vice President Alok Agarwal.

Addressing the gathering, the Education Minister emphasised the state government’s willingness to facilitate industrial investment and encouraged business stakeholders to explore opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh. Speakers at the event highlighted the state’s natural resource base and the potential for industrial and economic growth.

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The summit witnessed participation from 52 industries across Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring districts of Assam, including Tinsukia. A key outcome of the event was the signing of 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the University-Industry Interlinkage Centre (UILC) of AUS and member industries of IIA. These agreements are aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration and promoting investment-driven development in the region.

The conference also featured three plenary sessions focusing on themes such as educational transformation through industry-academia synergy, investment pathways in the Northeast, and financing sustainable rural enterprises. These discussions underscored the importance of linking education, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion to drive regional development.

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In a related development, the Indian Industries Association announced the appointment of Dr. Ashwani Lochan as the President of its Arunachal Pradesh Chapter, recognising his contributions to the education sector in the region.

Organisers stated that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to position Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging investment destination in Northeast India. AUS reiterated its commitment to acting as a bridge between investors and local entrepreneurs, with a focus on fostering innovation and sustainable growth.

The summit is expected to contribute to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region and facilitate greater industry participation in the state’s economic development.