Arunachal: AUS Hosts Mega Job Fair

NAMSAI- The Arunachal University of Studies hosted the AUS Job Fair 2026 at its campus in Namsai on April 28, bringing together recruiters and job seekers in a coordinated placement initiative.

Organised by the university’s Training and Placement Cell, the event saw participation from 25 companies across sectors including banking, education, pharmaceuticals, and agri-business. Among the participating organisations were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Alkem Laboratories, and several emerging enterprises.

The job fair was conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both physical and virtual participation. Around 450 students from the university and nearby institutions attended the event, reflecting growing interest in campus placement opportunities in the region.

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According to organisers, 135 candidates were shortlisted for further screening and recruitment processes. The participating companies conducted preliminary interviews, aptitude assessments, and interactive sessions to evaluate applicants.

University officials highlighted the importance of such initiatives in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. Rector Prof. D. S. Hernwal and Vice-Chancellor Ajeya Jha commended students for their participation and emphasised the role of placement drives in shaping career pathways.

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They noted that job fairs provide exposure to diverse industries while helping students understand employer expectations and skill requirements. The event also served as a platform for networking and industry-academia engagement.

The AUS Job Fair forms part of broader efforts by educational institutions in Arunachal Pradesh to enhance employability and create structured opportunities for youth entering the workforce.