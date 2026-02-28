Arunachal: AUS Holds 10th Convocation in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) held its 10th Convocation Ceremony in Namsai on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey. A total of 1,821 students graduated this year, of whom 853 attended the ceremony in person, including 35 Ph.D. scholars and 47 gold medallists.

The ceremony began with an address by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajeya Jha, who congratulated the graduating students and reiterated the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and ethical values. He encouraged graduates to uphold integrity and service as they embark on their professional careers.

The Chief Guest, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), reflected on philosophical teachings from the Upanishads in his address. He emphasized the responsibility of young graduates to remain conscious of their words and actions, noting that individual conduct collectively shapes the moral and civic foundations of the nation.

Also Read- Headmaster Drives Students 110 km for Exams

Chancellor Kamal Lochan highlighted the university’s focus on expanding academic opportunities through innovative programmes, modern infrastructure, and research-oriented initiatives. He acknowledged the role of the state leadership in accelerating development in Namsai, stating that improved infrastructure and governance have strengthened the ecosystem for higher education in the region.

Dr. Ashwani Lochan, Chairman of the World Education Mission, spoke about the institution’s progress and underscored the importance of adaptability, perseverance, and ethical leadership in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Also Read- Lhakpa Tsering Crowned Mr Arunachal 2026

During the ceremony, the university conferred the degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) upon Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.) in recognition of his distinguished military service and leadership. The citation noted his contribution to national service and his embodiment of the professional and ethical traditions of the Indian Army.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Registrar Divyanshu Goel, who expressed gratitude to dignitaries, faculty members, students, and organisers. Among those present were senior administrative officials from Namsai and Lohit districts, representatives of the World Education Mission, and academic leaders from regional institutions.

Also Read- Chochi Meyor Conferred Innovative Farmer Award

The ceremony ended with the National Anthem, followed by a lunch and interaction session between students and dignitaries, marking another institutional milestone for AUS in its efforts to strengthen higher education in Arunachal Pradesh.