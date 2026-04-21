Arunachal: AUS, CRPF Sign MoU for Martyrs’ Scholarship

NAMSAI— Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 186 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to introduce a scholarship programme aimed at supporting the children of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

The initiative, titled the “Rashtra Rakshak Amarveer Jaswant Singh Rawat and Shaheed Subedar Joginder Singh Samman Scholarship,” seeks to provide tuition fee concessions and expand access to higher education for the dependents of serving, retired, and martyred CAPF personnel.

According to the terms of the MoU, AUS will offer scholarships ranging from 25% to 50% on tuition fees for eligible students. In addition, wards of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will receive an extra 10% scholarship benefit.

Also Read- AAPSU Adopts JNC Pasighat as Model Institute

The programme is named in honour of Amarveer Jaswant Singh Rawat and Shaheed Subedar Joginder Singh, recognising their contributions and sacrifice in service to the nation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajay Jha stated that the university considers it a responsibility to support the families of security personnel through access to quality education.

Also Read- APU Students Visit Oil Palm Plant in Roing

Commandant Dharmendra Kumar Singh described the initiative as a tribute to the sacrifices of CAPF personnel and emphasised the importance of ensuring educational opportunities for their children.

The collaboration reflects a broader effort to strengthen institutional support systems for the families of security forces personnel while promoting educational inclusion.